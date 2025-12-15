CME Group to Launch Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL Futures

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today launched Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL futures.

Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL futures will complement the existing Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures, and are also available to trade across the four major U.S. equity indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Additionally, these contracts allow investors to trade futures positions in spot-market terms with the added benefit of a longer-dated expiry – eliminating the need to periodically roll positions.

"We've seen strong demand for our current Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures, with more than 1.3 million contracts traded since launched in June, and we are pleased to add XRP and SOL to our offering," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Designed for the everyday trader, the size of these contracts – our smallest yet within our Crypto complex — will provide greater precision and market accessibility to clients, while also being quoted in terms they are already familiar with. In addition, Spot-Quoted futures will provide traders with more flexibility by allowing them to either maintain the position in accordance with their longer-term view, or to more easily trade in and out of positions, without having to roll positions frequently."

Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures continue to experience strong growth. Additional trading highlights include:

Launch-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 11,300 contracts

Q4 ADV of 18,400 contracts

December ADV of 35,300 contracts

Record trade day of 60,700 combined Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures on November 24

Spot-Quoted futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME and CBOT. For more information on these products, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/spotquoted.

