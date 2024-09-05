CME Group to Launch Options on Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures on September 23

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch options on Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) futures on September 23, pending regulatory review. The company also announced that it has extended its license with Bloomberg for commodity index products through 2027.

Options on BCOM futures will provide market participants a new way to access broad market exposure with additional flexibility to express a range of views on commodity market movements.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of options on BCOM futures to our suite of commodity index products, as well as the extension of our BCOM license renewal to continue to offer these important risk management tools," said Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products at CME Group. "These new options contracts will build on the growing strength and liquidity of our existing BCOM futures contracts, which have seen a surge in volume and open interest in 2024 – up more than 12% and 88% year-over-year, respectively. The addition of options on BCOM futures will also offer greater potential capital and margin efficiency to commodity index trading strategies while providing similar exposure to OTC swaps."

"Bloomberg is proud to see the continued growth and popularity of our flagship BCOM index which is backed by exceptional research and data," said Umesh Gajria, Global Head of Index Linked Products, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "This is evidenced by CME Group's launch of options on BCOM futures, extending their existing product suite offering investors additional opportunities to hedge and diversify their portfolios."

For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/bcomoptions.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

