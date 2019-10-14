CME Group to Offer Real-Time Market Data via Google Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, one of the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplaces, today announced it will become the first derivatives marketplace to offer real-time futures and options market data on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), starting Nov. 17, 2019. The collaboration will allow market participants to access CME Group's valuable market data through the cloud from anywhere in the world with an internet connection through Google Cloud's global network.

"Our clients around the world increasingly are looking for quality real-time data within the cloud," said Trey Berre, CME Group Global Head of Data Services. "This innovative collaboration with Google Cloud will not only make it easier for our clients to access the data they need from anywhere with an internet connection, but will also make it easier than ever to integrate our market data into new cloud-based technologies."

"This initiative with CME Group is the latest example of how Google Cloud is committed to working with the financial sector to offer creative, new ways to leverage real-time market data," said Tais O'Dwyer, Global Director of Financial Services Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud. "Pulling from our expertise in data management and our global network, we will continue to engage with key financial services companies like exchanges to help them transform business and meet their customers' needs."

CME Group customers will be able to access all real-time CME Group data currently available, including all CME Globex market data and third-party data sources. CME Group's data platform on GCP leverages the Google Cloud Pub/Sub Service , a fully-managed, real-time messaging service.

For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/cloud

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

