CMG Advances Global ECM Strategy with London Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) , a fintech firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced the expansion of its global operations with a strategic move into the UK. The London expansion represents the next phase of CMG's global ECM growth strategy, underscoring its long-term commitment to institutional clients across international markets.

As part of this expansion, CMG has opened a London office at 3 Waterhouse Square and assembled a local team to support its growing international client base. The London-based team will expand access to ECM data and analytics for clients across the region.

"Investing in global expansion is a core priority for CMG, and having a presence in London is an important step in that journey," said Greg Ingram, CEO of CMG. "Expanding into London strengthens our ability to support global institutions and reflects the growing international demand for modern, connected ECM technology."

The London expansion builds on CMG's strong global momentum. The company continues to expand its global underwriting network, driven by increasing adoption among leading financial institutions worldwide. This growth reinforces CMG's scale, reach, and strengthening position across international capital markets.

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm transforming the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG's platform connects sell-side firms and the buy side to provide workflow efficiencies throughout the entire ECM offering process. CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions with data intelligence solutions that provide real-time offering information, historical data and a single system of record for firm-wide deal activity and compliance. Launched in 2017 by a team of ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied on by 25 investment banks and 135 asset managers representing over $40 trillion in AUM. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

