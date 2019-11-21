CMO Council Appoints Regional Development Officer For Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation strategist, business author and content marketing expert, Manuel Huettl, has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Development Officer for the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council in Europe. He leads a digital and content marketing firm in Munich and Frankfurt and was previously Senior Vice President at WE Communications (formerly Waggener Edstrom) for Central Europe.

Huettl has lectured on reputation management at the University of Applied Sciences in Osnabrück and published a book in 2005 about the influence of communications on corporate reputation. He is a recognized thought leader on digital and communication transformation influencing the customer power shift in today's connected, digital economy. Huettl is a Board Member for the European Expert Group for IT Security – EICAR and has served as a Vice President for the German Ice Hockey Federation.

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council (www.cmocouncil.org) is the world's most influential network of marketing leaders dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, strategic thought leadership and inter-personal relationship building. Its European membership base of over 2,500 executives includes heads of marketing, digital, data, revenue and customer experience, as well as brand decision-makers across a wide range of private, public sector, education and non-profit markets.

The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members worldwide represent 10,000-plus companies and control nearly $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures. Members of this peer-powered content community run complex, distributed marketing, sales, eCommerce, customer engagement and channel operations worldwide. The Council has released over 300 research reports, publishes a quarterly digital magazine and monthly eJournal, and also produces webinars, podcasts, video segments, roundtables and conferences. In addition, it operates www.cmocompensation.com from a web site hosted in the UK.

"We are pleased that Manuel is becoming an integral part of the CMO Council," notes executive director Donovan Neale-May. "He is bringing enormous experience and new perspectives to the table. Manuel served in different influential organizations through his career. With his can-do attitude he will expand the Council's role in Europe," he adds.

Huettl's role will be to collaborate with European advisory and academic liaison boards, as well as develop CMO Council partnerships, relationships and content distribution channels in the European theater. This includes:

Furthering distribution of the CMO Council's content portfolio of more than 300 original reports, studies, white papers, strategic briefs, infographics and video segments. They will be localized, syndicated and more effective delivered to regional marketers, agency professionals as well as faculty and students in Europe .

. Increasing subscriptions to the CMO Council's Marketing Insight Center and growing its network of content syndication, promotion and subscription sales partners. These include marketing associations (functional, geographic, vertical industry); conference producers, publishers, online communities, LinkedIn groups, bloggers/influencers, and business schools worldwide.

Extending the reach and readership of the CMO Council's well-regarded digital publications, including the PeerSphere quarterly digital magazine, the Marketing Magnified monthly eJournal, as well as weekly updates, newsletters and advisories.

Growing traffic to the CMO Council master web site and multiplying participation in its strategic interest groups, LinkedIn communities and microsites focused on customer experience, sales and marketing integration, digital marketing performance, marketing supply chain management, advertising effectiveness, geo-branding, brand inspiration, compensation, growth guidance, etc.

Adding to the CMO Council's regional capabilities, including strategy, research, content origination, digital design, web development, email/mobile messaging, PR, social media, event/webinar production, search optimization, database management, and content syndication.

About the CMO Council

