CMO Council Appoints Tom Kaneshige Head Of Content

A Silicon Valley native, Kaneshige has covered the intersection of business and technology for 20 years as an award-winning journalist at IDG (CIO Magazine, InfoWorld), Informa/Penton and TechTarget, and as a senior analyst at Forrester Research. He is immersed in the expanding marketing and sales automation landscape, disruptive trends impacting business leaders, and game-changing technology such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Kaneshige will head a team creating all forms of digital thought leadership content that helps chief marketers, line of business leaders, as well as growth and revenue officers succeed in their rapidly evolving roles. This includes research reports, articles, white papers, strategic briefs, press releases, blogs, newsletters, social media postings, webinars and web site information.

He will also be the managing editor of monthly eJournals and digital magazines published by the CMO Council, BPI Network, and newly formed Growth Officer Council and Growth Guidance Center. These titles include PeerSphere, Marketing Magnified, Brainwaves and the Growth Monitor.

"Trusted, relevant and peer-inspired editorial has been a hallmark of our global content communities and membership networks," notes Donovan Neale-May, founder and executive director of the CMO Council and BPI Network. "Tom brings considerable knowledge and executive connections to our organizations, while also being an efficient, prolific and thoughtful content producer and strategist."

The CMO Council has an active membership base of 16,000 chief marketing, digital, data, revenue, eCommerce, and customer experience officers, as well as their C-suite colleagues in finance, IT, procurement, operations, production and supply chain management. Collectively, CMO Council members in 10,000 companies control nearly $1 trillion in annual, aggregated marketing spend.

The BPI Network reaches more than 50,000 change agents and innovation leaders. These executives are often manifest in the office of the CFO, CTO, CIO and COO, as well heading lines of business, product development, strategy, digital transformation, compliance, risk mitigation, and insights.

The Growth Officer Council empowers business leaders with the necessary rigor, purpose and best practice knowledge to relentlessly pursue persistent, predictable and profitable performance. This global executive affinity network helps growth, revenue, commerce and finance leaders embrace new techniques, talents and technologies that can rev up revenue, realize better returns, and build more profitable customer relationships, valued products, and productive partnerships.

Sponsors of content marketing campaigns with these organizations have included a wide range of B2B marketers, including Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, CSC, Cognizant, BearingPoint, Dimension Data, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS, Teradata, HP, Adobe, Marketo, etc.

