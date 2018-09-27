CMO Council Launches New Destination For Marketing Insights And Information

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council has announced the launch of the Insight Center (www.cmocouncil.org/insight-center), a new subscription service for marketers seeking real-time global knowledge and intelligence in an easy to navigate portal. The new service is available to CMO Council Premium Members as part of their enhanced membership. General access to the Insight Center is available for an annual subscription of $99 USD/year.

Curated exclusively by the editorial team at the CMO Council, the new Insight Center houses over 1,100 individual marketing facts and statistics; 300+ of the latest senior executive appointments across marketing; a comprehensive global calendar of industry events, experience and branding; along with hundreds of curated charts, graphs and infographics from a range of marketing research sources.

"Since founding the CMO Council, our mission and mandate has been to equip the Chief Marketing Officer with the peer-based knowledge and authority leadership to advance and evolve the role both personally and across the industry," noted Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director and Founder of the CMO Council. "This translates into thousands of data points aggregated from around the world amounting to hundreds of thousands of editorial team hours to collect and curate. Now, we have made all of our research and fact-finding exploration available to marketing professionals, investors, academics and students in all countries worldwide."

While much of this information had only been made available to CMO Council Premium Members, the newly opened Insight Center is available to any and all marketing insight seekers. "We purposefully identified a price-point for this subscription to allow everyone from a student to a senior leader to have access to this information hub," added Neale-May.

Annual subscriptions are available for $99 USD. Premium Members of the CMO Council will gain free access to the Insight Center as part of their advanced membership. The CMO Council has also entered into partnership agreements with global associations and networks whose members will receive discounts to subscriptions.

For more information about the Insight Center, CMO Council Membership or Premium Membership contact Bryan DeRose (bderose@cmocouncil.org). For all inquiries about editorial content, event submissions or requests to have content made available through the Insight Center, contact Liz Miller (lmiller@cmocouncil.org).

About the CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 15,000-plus members control approximately $500 billion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. Regional chapters and advisory boards are active in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa. The council's strategic interest groups include the Coalition to Leverage and Optimize Sales Effectiveness (CLOSE), Brand Inspiration Center, Marketing Supply Chain Institute, Customer Experience Board, Digital Marketing Performance Center, and the GeoBranding Center. More information on the CMO Council is available at www.cmocouncil.org.

SOURCE CMO Council

Related Links

http://www.cmocouncil.org

