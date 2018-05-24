CMO Council Reveals How Big eCommerce Communities Are Advancing Digital Marketing Uptake By Brands

Based on the success of large, global eCommerce marketplaces—which create frictionless transactional environments by bringing together vast numbers of buyers and sellers in trusted virtual ecosystems—many brands are now exploring how they can apply these features to their own engagements by creating more personalized experiences that lead to better conversions.

The report referenced in the cover story—titled "Ingenuity in the Global eCommerce Community: How to Compete and Not Get Beat in the Digital Retail Marketplace"—highlights perspectives from a survey of nearly 200 brand marketers, 60 percent of whom reveal that global eCommerce communities are forcing them to embrace a more integrated, multi-channel retail strategy to improve their own eCommerce efforts.

PeerSphere also carries in-depth perspectives from leading marketing and eCommerce experts at brands like LEGO, PUMA, Casio, Serta and Fruit of the Loom/Spalding about how they are shifting their own strategies in light of the disruption created by online retail communities like Amazon, eBay and Alibaba.

The latest issue of PeerSphere—the CMO Council's quarterly e-journal—is available today and also covers topics such as:

Why companies aren't investing more in social media

A transformation roadmap for digital banking

Warning signs to look for when choosing an affiliate marketing partner

Generational nuances of APAC consumers

Q&A articles with marketing leaders at eBay and Reynolds American, Inc.

Insights from marketing leaders at Lenovo, PUMA, LEGO and more

PeerSphere is available on a complimentary basis to CMO Council members courtesy of our sponsor, Thomson Reuters. For more information or to view the issue online, visit https://cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/peer-sphere.

