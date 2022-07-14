CMOS Image Sensors Market Recorded 9.09% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMOS Image Sensors Market by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and surveillance, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The CMOS image sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 10.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10%. Technavio categorizes the CMOS image sensors market as a part of the global semiconductors market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the CMOS image sensors market during the forecast period.
- Market Driver - Growing popularity of social media applications is a key driving factor impacting the global CMOS image sensors market growth. Social media acts as a platform that enables users to participate in social networking activities through the sharing or exchange of information and ideas through video and audio formats. Some of the popular social media networking sites are Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Google+. The growing popularity of social networking applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. The growing popularity of social networking applications contributes to the rapid adoption of camera modules in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras. The trend of taking selfies and recording high-resolution videos through smartphones and digital cameras is increasing as these pictures and videos can be shared on social networking sites with high quality.
- Market Challenges - High cost associated with 3D packaging will be a major challenge negatively impacting the global CMOS image sensors market growth. There are several technical challenges that are faced by the manufacturers of CMOS image sensors. The need for smaller 3D-stacked CMOS image sensors has become an absolute necessity, but integrating these CMOS image sensors with features such as power-efficient performance at a low production cost has become a challenging task for vendors. One of the biggest technical challenges that a vendor faces during the manufacturing of 3D-stacked CMOS image sensors is 3D packaging. Specialized packaging will make the packaging activity one of the most expensive and time-consuming tasks during the CMOS image sensor manufacturing process.
The CMOS image sensors market report is segmented by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and surveillance, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The CMOS image sensors market share growth by consumer electronics will be significant for revenue generation. The market for CMOS image sensors is growing due to the increasing focus of smartphone manufacturers on improving the quality of cameras in their product offerings.
- Regional Analysis - 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the CMOS image sensors market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Rising demand for CMOS image sensors from the automotive sector, Increasing adoption of mobile computing devices, and Increasing implementation of autonomous technologies in the industrial sector which will facilitate the CMOS image sensors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The CMOS image sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- The smartphone power management IC market size is predicted to surge to USD 3.90 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
- The programmable application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%.
CMOS Image Sensors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10.80 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.09
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ams AG, Canon Inc., GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
