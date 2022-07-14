CMOS Image Sensors Market Recorded 9.09% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

To evaluate the growth strategies know about value chain assessment as well - Request a sample now!

CMOS Image Sensors Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - Growing popularity of social media applications is a key driving factor impacting the global CMOS image sensors market growth. Social media acts as a platform that enables users to participate in social networking activities through the sharing or exchange of information and ideas through video and audio formats. Some of the popular social media networking sites are Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Google+. The growing popularity of social networking applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. The growing popularity of social networking applications contributes to the rapid adoption of camera modules in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras. The trend of taking selfies and recording high-resolution videos through smartphones and digital cameras is increasing as these pictures and videos can be shared on social networking sites with high quality.





CMOS Image Sensors Market - Segmentation Assessment

The CMOS image sensors market report is segmented by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and surveillance, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The CMOS image sensors market share growth by consumer electronics will be significant for revenue generation. The market for CMOS image sensors is growing due to the increasing focus of smartphone manufacturers on improving the quality of cameras in their product offerings.

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the CMOS image sensors market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Rising demand for CMOS image sensors from the automotive sector, Increasing adoption of mobile computing devices, and Increasing implementation of autonomous technologies in the industrial sector which will facilitate the CMOS image sensors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

CMOS Image Sensors Market - Vendor Assessment

The CMOS image sensors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



ams AG



Canon Inc.



GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corp.



Himax Technologies Inc.



OmniVision Technologies Inc.



ON Semiconductor Corp.



Panasonic Corp.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sony Corp.



STMicroelectronics NV

CMOS Image Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ams AG, Canon Inc., GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corp., Himax Technologies Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Security and surveillance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ams AG

Canon Inc.

GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corp.

Himax Technologies Inc.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

