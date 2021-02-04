CMS Energy Announces 2020 Results, Continues Long Track Record of Strong EPS Growth and Raises 2021 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today 2020 reported earnings per share of $2.64, compared to reported earnings per share of $2.39 for 2019. The company announced adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for 2020, compared to $2.49 for 2019.

CMS Energy raised its guidance for 2021 adjusted earnings to $2.83 - $2.87* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.

"CMS Energy has delivered consistent industry-leading financial results for nearly two decades. That continued in 2020, and we are well positioned for success in 2021," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "The company remains committed to lead the clean energy transition by bringing renewable energy and energy waste reduction opportunities to all of our customers. In 2020, we contributed more than $80 million to support our customers and the communities we serve during the pandemic, and we invested more than $700 million in gas, electric and renewable infrastructure to support our clean energy transition."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2020 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on February 4 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in the attached summary financial statements. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Financial Results and Outlook

2020 Results Amount Reported EPS $2.64 Adjusted EPS $2.67

2021 Updates Amount Adjusted EPS Guidance $2.83 - $2.87* Annual Dividend $1.74 (+7%)

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19

























Operating revenue $ 1,798

$ 1,795

$ 6,680

$ 6,845

























Operating expenses

1,446



1,484



5,318



5,606

























Operating Income

352



311



1,362



1,239

























Other income (expense)

(15)



28



84



109

























Interest charges

140



134



561



519

























Income Before Income Taxes

197



205



885



829

























Income tax expense

35



37



133



147

























Net Income

162



168



752



682

























Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4



1



(3)



2

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 158

$ 167

$ 755

$ 680



















































Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.55

$ 0.59

$ 2.65

$ 2.40 Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

0.55



0.58



2.64



2.39

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



12/31/20

12/31/19 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 168



$ 140 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



17





17 Other current assets



2,219





2,174 Total current assets



2,404





2,331 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



21,039





18,926 Other non-current assets



6,223





5,580 Total Assets

$ 29,666



$ 26,837

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,568



$ 1,484 Non-current liabilities (1)



6,825





7,051 Capitalization













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,083





10,518 Non-recourse debt



2,888





2,478 Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



14,971





12,996 Noncontrolling interests



581





37 Common stockholders' equity



5,496





5,018 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



21,048





18,051 Securitization debt (2)



225





251 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 29,666



$ 26,837

















(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.



































CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/20

12/31/19

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 157



$ 175

















Net cash provided by operating activities (3)



1,276





1,790 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,867)





(2,816) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,591)





(1,026) Net cash provided by financing activities



1,619





1,008

















Total Cash Flows

$ 28



$ (18)

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 185



$ 157

















(3) Includes the impact of $700 million of pension contributions in 2020.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 158

$ 167

$ 755

$ 680 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

2



36



13



37 Tax impact

(1)



(9)



(3)



(9) Tax reform

-



-



(9)



- Voluntary separation program

*



-



11



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(3)



-

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 159

$ 194

$ 764

$ 708

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic

285.7



283.0



285.0



283.0 Diluted

286.9



284.8



286.3



284.3

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.55

$ 0.59

$ 2.65

$ 2.40 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

0.01



0.13



0.04



0.13 Tax impact

(*)



(0.03)



(0.01)



(0.03) Tax reform

-



-



(0.03)



- Voluntary separation program

*



-



0.04



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(0.01)



-

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.56

$ 0.69

$ 2.68

$ 2.50

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.55

$ 0.58

$ 2.64

$ 2.39 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

0.01



0.13



0.04



0.13 Tax impact

(*)



(0.03)



(0.01)



(0.03) Tax reform

-



-



(0.03)



- Voluntary separation program

*



-



0.04



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(0.01)



-

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.56

$ 0.68

$ 2.67

$ 2.49

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.















































Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in these summary financial statements. Adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

