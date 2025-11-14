CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

Nov 14, 2025, 15:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable Jan. 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 1, 2026: $0.2625 per depositary share (NYSE: CMS PRC).

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

SOURCE CMS Energy

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Consumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Consumers Energy, the Principal Subsidiary of CMS Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred...
CMS Energy Prices Upsized Offering of $850 Million of 3.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031

CMS Energy Prices Upsized Offering of $850 Million of 3.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031

CMS Energy Corporation ("CMS Energy") (NYSE: CMS) announced the pricing of its offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics