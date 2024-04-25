CMS Energy Announces First Quarter Results for 2024, Reaffirms 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.96 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.69 per share for 2023. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter were $0.97, compared to $0.70 per share for 2023 primarily due to higher weather-normalized sales and lower storm restoration costs.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.29 to $3.35 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"We experienced a warmer than normal winter but remain on track to deliver our full year earnings guidance," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I continue to be pleased with our performance, namely in the progress of our electric Reliability Roadmap and economic development efforts while continuing to lead the clean energy transformation, which will be further supported by Michigan's new clean energy law."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2024 first quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/24

3/31/23

























Operating revenue











$ 2,176

$ 2,284

























Operating expenses













1,764



1,970

























Operating Income













412



314

























Other income













86



56

























Interest charges













177



147

























Income Before Income Taxes













321



223

























Income tax expense













58



29

























Net Income













263



194

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(24)



(10)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy













287



204

























Preferred stock dividends













2



2

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 285

$ 202

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share











$ 0.96

$ 0.69



























CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)









In Millions



As of



3/31/24

12/31/23 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 802



$ 227 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



59





21 Other current assets



2,230





2,591 Total current assets



3,091





2,839 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



25,280





25,072 Other non-current assets



5,530





5,606 Total Assets

$ 33,901



$ 33,517

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,523



$ 1,822 Non-current liabilities (1)



8,066





7,927 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



15,019





14,856 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



560





581 Common stockholders' equity



7,722





7,320 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



23,525





22,981 Securitization debt (2)



787





787 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 33,901



$ 33,517



















(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Three Months Ended



3/31/24

3/31/23

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 248



$ 182

















Net cash provided by operating activities



956





1,040 Net cash used in investing activities



(637)





(651) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



319





389 Net cash provided by financing activities



294





27

















Total Cash Flows

$ 613



$ 416

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 861



$ 598

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)









In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/24

3/31/23

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 285

$ 202 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













4



3 Tax impact













(1)



(1) Voluntary separation program













*



- Tax impact













(*)



-

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP











$ 288

$ 204

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted













297.2



291.2

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share











$ 0.96

$ 0.69 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













0.01



0.01 Tax impact













(*)



(*) Voluntary separation program













*



- Tax impact













(*)



-

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP











$ 0.97

$ 0.70

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and business optimization initiative.

















































Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

