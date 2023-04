CMS Energy Announces First Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.69 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.21 per share for the same quarter in 2022. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.70, compared to $1.20 per share for the same quarter in 2022, primarily due to unfavorable weather, which reduced sales volumes, and higher service restoration costs attributable to significant storm activity during the quarter.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.06 to $3.12* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"Despite a historically warm winter and severe ice storms, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year earnings guidance," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "We look forward to working with all stakeholders as we look to improve customer reliability through thoughtful investments in our infrastructure."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/23

3/31/22

























Operating revenue











$ 2,284

$ 2,374

























Operating expenses













1,970



1,918

























Operating Income













314



456

























Other income













56



48

























Interest charges













147



124

























Income Before Income Taxes













223



380

























Income tax expense













29



39

























Income From Continuing Operations













194



341

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax













-



4

























Net Income













194



345

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













(10)



(8)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy













204



353

























Preferred stock dividends













2



2

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 202

$ 351

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders

































$ 0.69

$ 1.20 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders



































-



0.01 Diluted earnings per average common share











$ 0.69

$ 1.21

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



3/31/23

12/31/22 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 571



$ 164 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



27





18 Other current assets



2,391





3,251 Total current assets



2,989





3,433 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



23,003





22,713 Other non-current assets



5,394





5,207 Total Assets

$ 31,386



$ 31,353

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,509



$ 1,866 Non-current liabilities (1)



7,741





7,583 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



14,314





14,139 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



572





580 Common stockholders' equity



6,856





6,791 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



21,966





21,734 Securitization debt (2)



170





170 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 31,386



$ 31,353





(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Three Months Ended



3/31/23

3/31/22

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 182



$ 476

















Net cash provided by operating activities



1,040





707 Net cash used in investing activities



(651)





(539) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



389





168 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



27





(170)

















Total Cash Flows

$ 416



$ (2)

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 598



$ 474

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts







Three Months Ended











3/31/23

3/31/22

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders











$ 202

$ 351 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain













-



(5) Tax impact













-



1 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













3



(1) Tax impact













(1)



*

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP











$ 204

$ 346

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted













291.2



289.9

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share











$ 0.69

$ 1.21 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain













-



(0.01) Tax impact













-



* Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**













0.01



(*) Tax impact













(*)



*

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP











$ 0.70

$ 1.20





* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.



























Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

