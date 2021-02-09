CMS Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Return of Capital Dividend

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2020 common stock dividends.

The following is an allocation of the 2020 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:

Record Date Paid Date Divdend per

share Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend Total Capital

Gain

Dividend Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain

Dividend Non Dividend

Distribution Return of

Capital

Percentage

















February 7, 2020 February 28, 2020 0.4075 0.4075 0.4075 0.000 0.000 0.000 0% May 15, 2020 May 29, 2020 0.4075 0.4075 0.4075 0.000 0.000 0.000 0% August 7, 2020 August 31, 2020 0.4075 0.4075 0.4075 0.000 0.000 0.000 0% November 6, 2020 November 30, 2020 0.4075 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.4075 100%

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

