CMS Energy Announces Strong 2021 Results and Raises 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

CMS Energy

Feb 03, 2022, 08:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $4.66 for 2021, compared to $2.64 per share for 2020. The company's adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 for 2021, compared to $2.47 per share for 2020.  CMS Energy also recently announced the increase of its annual dividend by 10 cents per share to $1.84 for 2022.

CMS Energy raised its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.85 to $2.89 per share, from $2.85 to $2.87 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy is well positioned for continued success following a strong year of execution in 2021 and the announcement of an updated 5-year customer investment plan of $14.3 billion," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "We continue to demonstrate our commitment, delivering across the Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profit, to serve our customers, communities and investors."  

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

# # #

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2021 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on February 3 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20













Operating revenue

$

2,033

$

1,727

$

7,329

$

6,418













Operating expenses

1,829

1,420

6,183

5,188













Operating Income

204

307

1,146

1,230













Other income (expense)

41

(15)

177

84













Interest charges

126

127

500

505













Income Before Income Taxes

119

165

823

809













Income tax expense

5

27

95

115













Income From Continuing Operations

114

138

728

694













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

520

24

602

58













Net Income

634

162

1,330

752













Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)

4

(23)

(3)













Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

639

158

1,353

755













Preferred stock dividends

2

-

5

-













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

637

$

158

$

1,348

$

755













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.40

$

0.47

$

2.58

$

2.45

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











1.80

0.08

2.08

0.20

Basic earnings per average common share

$

2.20

$

0.55

$

4.66

$

2.65













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.40

$

0.47

$

2.58

$

2.44

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











1.80

0.08

2.08

0.20

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

2.20

$

0.55

$

4.66

$

2.64

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

In Millions

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

452

$

32

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

24


17

Assets held for sale

19


429

Other current assets

2,132


1,926

Total current assets

2,627


2,404

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

22,352


21,017

Assets held for sale

-


2,680

Other non-current assets

3,774


3,565

Total Assets

$

28,753

$

29,666









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)







Liabilities held for sale

$

-

$

953

Other current liabilities

1,822


1,530

Total current liabilities

1,822


2,483

Non-current liabilities (1)







Liabilities held for sale

-


1,894

Other non-current liabilities

7,269


6,821

Total non-current liabilities

7,269


8,715

Capitalization






Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)






Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)

12,200


12,083

Non-recourse debt

76


83

Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)

12,276


12,166

Preferred stock and securities

224


-

Noncontrolling interests

557


581

Common stockholders' equity

6,407


5,496

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

19,464


18,243

Securitization debt (2)

198


225

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

28,753

$

29,666









(1)

Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.









(2)

Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











In Millions


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/21

12/31/20









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

185

$

157









Net cash provided by operating activities (3)

1,819


1,276

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,233)


(2,867)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

586


(1,591)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(295)


1,619









Total Cash Flows

$

291

$

28









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts(4)

$

476

$

185









(3)

Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.






(4)

In October 2021, CMS Energy sold EnerBank to Regions Bank.  As a result, EnerBank's cash and cash equivalents are presented as assets held for sale on CMS Energy's consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

637

$

158

$

1,348

$

755

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(665)

-

(657)

-

Tax impact

145

-

143

-

Discontinued operations income

-

(32)

(115)

(76)

Tax impact

-

8

27

18

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



2

(1)

13

Tax impact

(*)

(1)

 *  

(3)

Loss on fleet impairment

29

-

29

-

Tax impact

(7)

-

(7)

-

Tax reform

-

-

-

(9)

Voluntary separation program

-



-

11

Tax impact

-

(*)

-

(3)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

139

$

135

$

767

$

706













Average Common Shares Outstanding










Basic

289.1

285.7

289.0

285.0

Diluted

289.7

286.9

289.5

286.3













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per average common share

$

2.20

$

0.55

$

4.66

$

2.65

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(2.30)

-

(2.27)

-

Tax impact

0.50

-

0.49

-

Discontinued operations income

-

(0.11)

(0.39)

(0.26)

Tax impact

-

0.03

0.09

0.06

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.01

(*)

0.04

Tax impact

(*)

 (*) 

 * 

(0.01)

Loss on fleet impairment

0.10

-

0.10

-

Tax impact

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

 *  

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 (*) 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.47

$

0.48

$

2.65

$

2.48













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per average common share

$

2.20

$

0.55

$

4.66

$

2.64

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(2.30)

-

(2.27)

-

Tax impact

0.50

-

0.49

-

Discontinued operations income

-

(0.11)

(0.39)

(0.26)

Tax impact

-

0.03

0.09

0.06

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.01

(*)

0.04

Tax impact

(*)

 (*) 



(0.01)

Loss on fleet impairment

0.10

-

0.10

-

Tax impact

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

 *  

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 (*) 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.47

$

0.48

$

2.65

$

2.47













*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.










**

Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.

Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.  

