CMS Energy Announces Strong 2022 Results for the 20th Consecutive Year and Raises 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance

CMS Energy

Feb 02, 2023, 07:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $2.85 for 2022, compared to $4.66 per share for 2021. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2022 were $2.89, compared to $2.65 for 2021. CMS Energy also announced the increase of its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $1.95 for 2023.

CMS Energy raised its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.06 to $3.12 per share, from $3.05 to $3.11 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy has delivered two decades of industry leading financial performance and our strong results in 2022 have positioned the company well for 2023," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Our commitment remains steadfast to our customers, communities and investors as we deliver across the triple bottom line."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2022 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, February 2 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.  

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21













Operating revenue

$

2,278

$

2,033

$

8,596

$

7,329













Operating expenses

2,007

1,829

7,372

6,183













Operating Income

271

204

1,224

1,146













Other income

52

41

197

177













Interest charges

139

126

519

500













Income Before Income Taxes

184

119

902

823













Income tax expense

21

5

93

95













Income From Continuing Operations

163

114

809

728













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

520

4

602













Net Income

163

634

813

1,330













Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(5)

(24)

(23)













Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

171

639

837

1,353













Preferred stock dividends

3

2

10

5













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

168

$

637

$

827

$

1,348













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.58

$

0.40

$

2.84

$

2.58

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











-

1.80

0.01

2.08

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

0.58

$

2.20

$

2.85

$

4.66

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)



In Millions


As of


12/31/22

12/31/21

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

164

$

452

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

18


24

Other current assets

3,251


2,151

Total current assets

3,433


2,627

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

22,713


22,352

Other non-current assets

5,207


3,774

Total Assets

$

31,353

$

28,753









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)

$

1,866

$

1,822

Non-current liabilities (1)

7,583


7,269

Capitalization






Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)






Debt and finance leases (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)

14,139


12,200

Non-recourse debt

-


76

Total debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt)

14,139


12,276

Preferred stock and securities

224


224

Noncontrolling interests

580


557

Common stockholders' equity

6,791


6,407

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

21,734


19,464

Securitization debt (2)

170


198

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

31,353

$

28,753


(1)

Excludes debt and finance leases.









(2)

Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION            
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
(Unaudited)    


In Millions


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/22

12/31/21









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

476

$

185









Net cash provided by operating activities 

855


1,819

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,476)


(1,233)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

(1,621)


586

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,327


(295)









Total Cash Flows

$

(294)

$

291









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts 

$

182

$

476

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

168

$

637

$

827

$

1,348

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

-

(665)

(5)

(657)

Tax impact

-

145

1

143

Discontinued operations income

-

-

-

(115)

Tax impact

-

-

-

27

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

9



8

(1)

Tax impact

(2)

(*)

(2)

 * 

Loss on fleet impairment

-

29

-

29

Tax impact

-

(7)

-

(7)

Voluntary separation program

1

-

12

-

Tax impact

(*)

-

(3)

-













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

176

$

139

$

838

$

767













Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

290.1

289.7

290.0

289.5













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.58

$

2.20

$

2.85

$

4.66

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

-

(2.30)

(0.01)

(2.27)

Tax impact

-

0.50



0.49

Discontinued operations income

-

-

-

(0.39)

Tax impact

-

-

-

0.09

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.03



0.03

(*)

Tax impact

(0.01)

(*)

(0.01)

Loss on fleet impairment

-

0.10

-

0.10

Tax impact

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program



-

0.04

-

Tax impact

(*)

-

(0.01)

-

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.60

$

0.47

$

2.89

$

2.65













*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.










**

Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.

Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

