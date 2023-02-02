CMS Energy Announces Strong 2022 Results for the 20th Consecutive Year and Raises 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $2.85 for 2022, compared to $4.66 per share for 2021. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2022 were $2.89, compared to $2.65 for 2021. CMS Energy also announced the increase of its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $1.95 for 2023.

CMS Energy raised its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.06 to $3.12 per share, from $3.05 to $3.11 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy has delivered two decades of industry leading financial performance and our strong results in 2022 have positioned the company well for 2023," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Our commitment remains steadfast to our customers, communities and investors as we deliver across the triple bottom line."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2022 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, February 2 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)







In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

























Operating revenue $ 2,278

$ 2,033

$ 8,596

$ 7,329

























Operating expenses

2,007



1,829



7,372



6,183

























Operating Income

271



204



1,224



1,146

























Other income

52



41



197



177

























Interest charges

139



126



519



500

























Income Before Income Taxes

184



119



902



823

























Income tax expense

21



5



93



95

























Income From Continuing Operations

163



114



809



728

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-



520



4



602

























Net Income

163



634



813



1,330

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)



(5)



(24)



(23)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

171



639



837



1,353

























Preferred stock dividends

3



2



10



5

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 168

$ 637

$ 827

$ 1,348

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.58

$ 0.40

$ 2.84

$ 2.58 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























-



1.80



0.01



2.08 Diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.58

$ 2.20

$ 2.85

$ 4.66

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



12/31/22

12/31/21 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 164



$ 452 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



18





24 Other current assets



3,251





2,151 Total current assets



3,433





2,627 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



22,713





22,352 Other non-current assets



5,207





3,774 Total Assets

$ 31,353



$ 28,753

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,866



$ 1,822 Non-current liabilities (1)



7,583





7,269 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt and finance leases (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



14,139





12,200 Non-recourse debt



-





76 Total debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt)



14,139





12,276 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



580





557 Common stockholders' equity



6,791





6,407 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



21,734





19,464 Securitization debt (2)



170





198 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 31,353



$ 28,753





(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



In Millions



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/22

12/31/21

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 476



$ 185

















Net cash provided by operating activities



855





1,819 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,476)





(1,233) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,621)





586 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,327





(295)

















Total Cash Flows

$ (294)



$ 291

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 182



$ 476

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 168

$ 637

$ 827

$ 1,348 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

-



(665)



(5)



(657) Tax impact

-



145



1



143 Discontinued operations income

-



-



-



(115) Tax impact

-



-



-



27 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

9



*



8



(1) Tax impact

(2)



(*)



(2)



* Loss on fleet impairment

-



29



-



29 Tax impact

-



(7)



-



(7) Voluntary separation program

1



-



12



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(3)



-

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 176

$ 139

$ 838

$ 767

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

290.1



289.7



290.0



289.5

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.58

$ 2.20

$ 2.85

$ 4.66 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

-



(2.30)



(0.01)



(2.27) Tax impact

-



0.50



*



0.49 Discontinued operations income

-



-



-



(0.39) Tax impact

-



-



-



0.09 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.03



*



0.03



(*) Tax impact

(0.01)



(*)



(0.01)



* Loss on fleet impairment

-



0.10



-



0.10 Tax impact

-



(0.03)



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

*



-



0.04



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(0.01)



-

















































Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.60

$ 0.47

$ 2.89

$ 2.65



























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.



Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

