CMS Energy Announces Strong 2023 Results for the 21st Consecutive Year and Raises 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance

News provided by

CMS Energy

01 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $3.01 for 2023, compared to $2.85 per share for 2022. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2023 were $3.11, compared to $2.89 per share for 2022. CMS Energy also announced the increase of its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $2.06 for 2024.

CMS Energy raised its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.29 to $3.35 per share from $3.27 to $3.33 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"In a challenging year with unfavorable weather and significant storms, we responded and delivered for our customers, communities and investors," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I'm proud of the team's efforts in 2023 and our success positions CMS Energy well for the long-term."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2023 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)


In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/23

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/22












Operating revenue

$

1,950

$

2,278

$

7,462

$

8,596












Operating expenses

1,544

2,007

6,227

7,372












Operating Income

406

271

1,235

1,224












Other income

83

52

362

197












Interest charges

172

139

643

519












Income Before Income Taxes

317

184

954

902












Income tax expense

66

21

147

93












Income From Continuing Operations

251

163

807

809












Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

1

4












Net Income

251

163

808

813












Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(58)

(8)

(79)

(24)












Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

309

171

887

837












Preferred stock dividends

3

3

10

10












Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

306

$

168

$

877

$

827












Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

1.05

$

0.58

$

3.01

$

2.84

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











-

-

-

0.01

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

1.05

$

0.58

$

3.01

$

2.85

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)




In Millions


As of


12/31/23

12/31/22

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

227

$

164

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

21


18

Other current assets

2,591


3,251

Total current assets

2,839


3,433

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

25,072


22,713

Other non-current assets

5,606


5,207

Total Assets

$

33,517

$

31,353









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)

$

1,822

$

1,866

Non-current liabilities (1)

7,927


7,583

Capitalization






Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)

14,856


14,139

Preferred stock and securities

224


224

Noncontrolling interests

581


580

Common stockholders' equity

7,320


6,791

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

22,981


21,734

Securitization debt (2)

787


170

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

33,517

$

31,353









(1)     Excludes debt and finance leases.









(2)     Includes current and non-current portions.









CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











In Millions


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/23

12/31/22









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

182

$

476









Net cash provided by operating activities 

2,309


855

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,386)


(2,476)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

(1,077)


(1,621)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,143


1,327









Total Cash Flows

$

66

$

(294)









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts 

$

248

$

182









CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/23

12/31/22

12/31/23

12/31/22













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

306

$

168

$

877

$

827

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss



-

(1)

(5)

Tax impact

(*)

-



1

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

3

9

9

8

Tax impact

(1)

(2)

(3)

(2)

Voluntary separation program



1

33

12

Tax impact

(*)

(*)

(8)

(3)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

308

$

176

$

907

$

838













Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

292.7

290.1

291.7

290.0













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

1.05

$

0.58

$

3.01

$

2.85

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss



-

(*)

(0.01)

Tax impact

(*)

-



Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.03

Tax impact

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Voluntary separation program





0.11

0.04

Tax impact

(*)

(*)

(0.03)

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

1.05

$

0.60

$

3.11

$

2.89













*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.










**

Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.













Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.  

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy 

SOURCE CMS Energy

Also from this source

CMS Energy to Announce 2023 Year-End Results on February 1

CMS Energy to Announce 2023 Year-End Results on February 1

CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2023 year-end results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February...
CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.