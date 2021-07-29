CMS Energy Announces Strong Second Quarter Performance with Confidence Toward the High End of 2021 EPS Guidance

News provided by

CMS Energy

Jul 29, 2021, 08:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.61 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.48 per share for the same quarter in 2020. The company's reported earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.55 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.45 per share for the same quarter in 2020, which exclude the discontinued operations of EnerBank given the pending sale. The company's adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.55 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.46 per share for the same quarter in 2020, which exclude the discontinued operations of EnerBank given the pending sale.

2021 Financial Results




Q2

YTD

Reported Total EPS (GAAP)

$0.61

$1.82

    Plus: Disposal of Disc. Ops. 

0.01

0.01

    Less: EnerBank Disc. Ops.

(0.07)

(0.19)

Reported (GAAP) and Adj. Continuing Ops. EPS (non-GAAP)

$0.55

$1.64

"CMS Energy is in a solid position to deliver on our commitments to our customers, co-workers, communities, the planet and our investors with a focus on being a world class energy company," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "With our recent Integrated Resource Plan filing and pending sale of EnerBank, we are well positioned to fund and implement key initiatives related to our clean energy transformation while also expecting to be toward the high end of our 2021 guidance range."

CMS Energy reaffirmed its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance of $2.61 - $2.65 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures). CMS Energy also reaffirmed 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 - $2.87 per share and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2021 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on July 29 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/21

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20













Operating revenue

$

1,558

$

1,382

$

3,571

$

3,184













Operating expenses

1,306

1,134

2,889

2,601













Operating Income

252

248

682

583













Other income

48

32

92

71













Interest charges

125

127

249

248













Income Before Income Taxes

175

153

525

406













Income tax expense

22

24

64

48













Income From Continuing Operations

153

129

461

358













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

18

8

52

22













Net Income

171

137

513

380













Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)

1

(12)

1













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

176

$

136

$

525

$

379













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.55

$

0.45

$

1.64

$

1.25

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











0.06

0.03

0.18

0.08

Basic earnings per average common share

$

0.61

$

0.48

$

1.82

$

1.33













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.55

$

0.45

$

1.64

$

1.25

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











0.06

0.03

0.18

0.08

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

0.61

$

0.48

$

1.82

$

1.33

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)





In Millions


As of


6/30/21

12/31/20

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

153

$

32

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

18


17

Assets held for sale

448


429

Other current assets

1,703


1,926

Total current assets

2,322


2,404

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

21,533


21,017

Assets held for sale

2,584


2,680

Other non-current assets

3,514


3,565

Total Assets

$

29,953

$

29,666









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)







Liabilities held for sale

$

990

$

953

Other current liabilities

1,535


1,530

Total current liabilities

2,525


2,483

Non-current liabilities (1)







Liabilities held for sale

1,717


1,894

Other non-current liabilities

6,978


6,821

Total non-current liabilities

8,695


8,715

Capitalization






Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)

12,077


12,083

Non-recourse debt

79


83

Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)

12,156


12,166

Noncontrolling interests

569


581

Common stockholders' equity

5,797


5,496

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

18,522


18,243

Securitization debt (2)

211


225

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

29,953

$

29,666









(1)

Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.









(2)

Includes current and non-current portions.









CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











In Millions


Six Months Ended


6/30/21

6/30/20









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

185

$

157









Net cash provided by operating activities (3)

1,367


796

Net cash used in investing activities

(851)


(1,168)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

516


(372)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(409)


1,819









Total Cash Flows

$

107

$

1,447









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts (4)

$

292

$

1,604









(3)

Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.






(4)

In June 2021, CMS Energy entered into an agreement for EnerBank to merge with Regions Bank.  As a result, EnerBank's cash and cash equivalents are presented as assets held for sale on CMS Energy's consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/21

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

176

$

136

$

525

$

379

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

5

-

5

-

Tax impact

(1)

-

(1)

-

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



4

(1)

7

Tax impact

(*)

(1)

 * 

(1)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(9)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

11

Tax impact

-



-

(3)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

180

$

139

$

528

$

384

Additional reconciling items:










Adjusted discontinued operations income - non-GAAP

(30)

(11)

(73)

(28)

Tax impact

8

3

17

6













Adjusted continuing operations net income – non-GAAP

$

158

$

131

$

472

$

362













Average Common Shares Outstanding










Basic

289.0

285.5

288.8

284.4

Diluted

289.4

286.5

289.3

285.8













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.61

$

0.48

$

1.82

$

1.33

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.02

-

0.02

-

Tax impact

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.02

(*)

0.03

Tax impact

(*)

(0.01)

 * 

(0.01)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 * 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.62

$

0.49

$

1.83

$

1.35

Additional reconciling items:










Adjusted discontinued operations income - non-GAAP

(0.10)

(0.04)

(0.25)

(0.10)

Tax impact

0.03

0.01

0.06

0.02













Adjusted continuing operations net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.55

$

0.46

$

1.64

$

1.27













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.61

$

0.48

$

1.82

$

1.33

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.02

-

0.02

-

Tax impact

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.02

(*)

0.03

Tax impact

(*)

(0.01)



(0.01)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 * 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.62

$

0.49

$

1.83

$

1.35

Additional reconciling items:










Adjusted discontinued operations income - non-GAAP

(0.10)

(0.04)

(0.25)

(0.10)

Tax impact

0.03

0.01

0.06

0.02













Adjusted continuing operations net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.55

$

0.46

$

1.64

$

1.27













* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.




** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.

Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.  

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income from Continuing and Discontinued Operations
(Unaudited)















In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/21

6/30/20

6/30/21

6/30/20

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders










Reported net income from continuing operations available to common stockholders

$

158

$

128

$

473

$

357

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



4

(1)

7

Tax impact

(*)

(1)

 * 

(1)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(9)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

11

Tax impact

-



-

(3)













Adjusted net income from continuing operations – non-GAAP

$

158

$

131

$

472

$

362













Reported net income from discontinued operations available to common stockholders

$

18

$

8

$

52

$

22

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

5

-

5

-

Tax impact

(1)

-

(1)

-













Adjusted net income from discontinued operations – non-GAAP

$

22

$

8

$

56

$

22













Average Common Shares Outstanding










Basic

289.0

285.5

288.8

284.4

Diluted

289.4

286.5

289.3

285.8













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income from continuing operations per average common share available to common stockholders










$

0.55

$

0.45

$

1.64

$

1.25

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.02

(*)

0.03

Tax impact

(*)

(0.01)

 * 

(0.01)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 * 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.55

$

0.46

$

1.64

$

1.27













Reported net income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.06

$

0.03

$

0.18

$

0.08

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.02

-

0.02

-

Tax impact

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-













Adjusted net income from discontinued operations per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.07

$

0.03

$

0.19

$

0.08













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.55

$

0.45

$

1.64

$

1.25

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**



0.02

(*)

0.03

Tax impact

(*)

(0.01)

 * 

(0.01)

Tax reform

-

-

-

(0.03)

Voluntary separation program

-

(*)

-

0.04

Tax impact

-

 * 

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.55

$

0.46

$

1.64

$

1.27













Reported net income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.06

$

0.03

$

0.18

$

0.08

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.02

-

0.02

-

Tax impact

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-













Adjusted net income from discontinued operations per average common share – non-GAAP

$

0.07

$

0.03

$

0.19

$

0.08













* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.







** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense.

Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses, recognized in net income, from mark-to-market adjustments related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.  

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy  
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE CMS Energy

Related Links

http://www.cmsenergy.com

Also from this source

CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on...

CMS Energy to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results July 29...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics