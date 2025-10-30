CMS Energy Announces Strong Third Quarter Results, Raises 2025 Adjusted EPS, Initiates 2026 Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.92 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.84 per share for 2024. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter were $0.93, compared to $0.84 per share for the same quarter in 2024. For the first nine months of the year, the company reported $2.59 per share compared to $2.45 per share for the same timeframe in 2024. The company's adjusted earnings per share on a year-to-date basis were $2.66 in 2025, compared to $2.47 in 2024, largely due to constructive regulatory outcomes and favorable weather.

CMS Energy raised its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.56 to $3.60 per share from $3.54 to $3.60 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures). The company also initiated 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.80 to $3.87 per share and reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"CMS Energy continues to build on its strong track record of constructive regulatory outcomes, as demonstrated by recent orders in our natural gas rate case and Renewable Energy Plan filing," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "With a clear plan for long-term customer value and earnings growth, the company is well positioned to achieve our operational and financial goals for all stakeholders."

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/25

9/30/24

9/30/25

9/30/24

























Operating revenue $ 2,021

$ 1,743

$ 6,306

$ 5,526

























Operating expenses

1,540



1,376



5,014



4,464

























Operating Income

481



367



1,292



1,062

























Other income

62



84



249



283

























Interest charges

203



178



588



528

























Income Before Income Taxes

340



273



953



817

























Income tax expense

68



26



193



125

























Net Income

272



247



760



692

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)



(6)



(22)



(46)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

277



253



782



738

























Preferred stock dividends

2



2



7



7

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 275

$ 251

$ 775

$ 731

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.92

$ 0.84

$ 2.59

$ 2.45

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



9/30/25

12/31/24 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 362



$ 103 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



70





75 Other current assets



2,313





2,612 Total current assets



2,745





2,790 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



29,690





27,461 Other non-current assets



5,573





5,669 Total Assets

$ 38,008



$ 35,920

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,890



$ 2,261 Non-current liabilities (1)



8,614





8,345 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



17,473





15,866 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



567





518 Common stockholders' equity



8,640





8,006 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



26,904





24,614 Securitization debt (2)



600





700 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 38,008



$ 35,920



(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Nine Months Ended



9/30/25

9/30/24

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 178



$ 248

















Net cash provided by operating activities



1,757





1,967 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,926)





(2,101) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,169)





(134) Net cash provided by financing activities



1,423





353

















Total Cash Flows

$ 254



$ 219

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 432



$ 467

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/25

9/30/24

9/30/25

9/30/24

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 275

$ 251

$ 775

$ 731 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

6



*



14



6 Tax impact

(2)



(*)



(4)



(1) State tax policy change

-



-



12



- Voluntary separation program

-



-



-



* Tax impact

-



-



-



(*)

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 279

$ 251

$ 797

$ 736

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

300.4



298.8



299.4



298.2

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.92

$ 0.84

$ 2.59

$ 2.45 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.02



*



0.04



0.02 Tax impact

(0.01)



(*)



(0.01)



(*) State tax policy change

-



-



0.04



- Voluntary separation program

-



-



-



* Tax impact

-



-



-



(*)

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.93

$ 0.84

$ 2.66

$ 2.47

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and business optimization initiative.

























Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

