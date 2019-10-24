CMS Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Introduces 2020 Earnings Guidance and New $25 Billion 10-Year Capital Plan

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported net income of $207 million or $0.73 per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $169 million or $0.59 per share for the same quarter in 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the company reported net income of $513 million or $1.81 per share, compared to $549 million or $1.94 for the comparable period in 2018. The key drivers of CMS Energy's year-to-date financial performance were unfavorable weather and storm activity, partially offset by investment recovery and favorable sales mix.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.47 - $2.51 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) or 6 to 8 percent annual adjusted earnings per share growth. Additionally, CMS Energy introduced 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.63 to $2.68, reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent.

"The company's third quarter results confirm our commitment to finish the year strong both operationally and financially," said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "As we look to 2020, we will continue to focus on the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit."

CMS Energy noted several accomplishments during the quarter:

Received a gas rate case order, supporting $1.2 billion of gas infrastructure investment to improve safety and reliability

of gas infrastructure investment to improve safety and reliability Issued a Request for Proposal to acquire 300 MW of solar projects as part of the Clean Energy Plan

Ranked #1 in J.D. Power Midwest Large Residential Gas Study

Committed to net-zero methane emissions by 2030 for our natural gas distribution system

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2019 third quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on October 24 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Investor Meeting."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in the attached summary financial statements. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. All references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18

























Operating revenue $ 1,546

$ 1,599

$ 5,050

$ 5,044

























Operating expenses

1,195



1,305



4,122



4,132

























Operating Income

351



294



928



912

























Other income

31



22



81



73

























Interest charges

133



114



385



337

























Income Before Income Taxes

249



202



624



648

























Income tax expense

42



33



110



98

























Net Income

207



169



514



550

























Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-



-



1



1

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 207

$ 169

$ 513

$ 549



















































Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.73

$ 0.60

$ 1.81

$ 1.95 Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

0.73



0.59



1.81



1.94

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



9/30/19

12/31/18 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 403



$ 153 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



29





21 Other current assets



1,873





2,294 Total current assets



2,305





2,468 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



18,524





18,126 Other non-current assets



5,180





3,935 Total Assets

$ 26,009



$ 24,529

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,091



$ 1,531 Non-current liabilities (1)



6,729





6,429 Capitalization













Debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



10,460





9,646 Non-recourse debt



2,471





1,854 Total debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding securitization debt)



12,931





11,500 Noncontrolling interests



37





37 Common stockholders' equity



4,957





4,755 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



17,925





16,292 Securitization debt (2)



264





277 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 26,009



$ 24,529

















(1) Excludes debt, capital leases, and financing obligation.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.





































CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Nine Months Ended



9/30/19

9/30/18

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 175



$ 204

















Net cash provided by operating activities



1,395





1,565 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,212)





(1,815) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(817)





(250) Net cash provided by financing activities



1,075





412

















Total Cash Flows

$ 258



$ 162

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 433



$ 366

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/19

9/30/18

9/30/19

9/30/18

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 207

$ 169

$ 513

$ 549 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

1



*



1



1 Tax impact

(*)



(*)



(*)



(*) Gain on assets previously sold

-



-



(*)



(4) Tax impact

-



-



*



1

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 208

$ 169

$ 514

$ 547

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic

283.0



282.5



282.9



282.1 Diluted

284.6



283.2



284.2



282.8

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.73

$ 0.60

$ 1.81

$ 1.95 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

*



*



*



* Tax impact

(*)



(*)



(*)



(*) Gain on assets previously sold

-



-



(*)



(0.01) Tax impact

-



-



*



*

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.73

$ 0.60

$ 1.81

$ 1.94

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 1.81

$ 1.94 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

*



*



*



* Tax impact

(*)



(*)



(*)



(*) Gain on assets previously sold

-



-



(*)



(0.01) Tax impact

-



-



*



*

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 1.81

$ 1.93

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.















































Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in these summary financial statements. Adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

