CMS Energy Announces Third Quarter Results with Confidence Toward the High End of 2021 Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.54 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.72 per share for the same quarter in 2020, which exclude the discontinued operations of EnerBank USA. The company's adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.54 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.73 per share for the same quarter in 2020, which exclude the discontinued operations of EnerBank.

"CMS Energy's strong execution in 2021, including closing the sale of EnerBank on October 1 for over $1 billion, has positioned the company well for long-term success to the benefit of customers, investors and the communities we serve. We are actively redeploying the proceeds from the transaction into our core utility business to fund key initiatives like grid hardening and our clean energy transformation," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance to $2.63 to $2.65 per share, from $2.61 to $2.65 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures). CMS Energy also reaffirmed 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 - $2.87 per share and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the EPS growth range.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

























Operating revenue $ 1,725

$ 1,507

$ 5,296

$ 4,691

























Operating expenses

1,465



1,167



4,354



3,768

























Operating Income

260



340



942



923

























Other income

44



28



136



99

























Interest charges

125



130



374



378

























Income Before Income Taxes

179



238



704



644

























Income tax expense

26



40



90



88

























Income From Continuing Operations

153



198



614



556

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

30



12



82



34

























Net Income

183



210



696



590

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)



(8)



(18)



(7)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

189



218



714



597

























Preferred stock dividends

3



-



3



-

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 186

$ 218

$ 711

$ 597

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.54

$ 0.72

$ 2.18

$ 1.98 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























0.10



0.04



0.28



0.12 Basic earnings per average common share $ 0.64

$ 0.76

$ 2.46

$ 2.10

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.54

$ 0.72

$ 2.18

$ 1.97 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























0.10



0.04



0.28



0.12 Diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.64

$ 0.76

$ 2.46

$ 2.09

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



9/30/21

12/31/20 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 102



$ 32 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



30





17 Assets held for sale



494





429 Other current assets



1,851





1,926 Total current assets



2,477





2,404 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



21,934





21,017 Assets held for sale



2,606





2,680 Other non-current assets



3,496





3,565 Total Assets

$ 30,513



$ 29,666

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)













Liabilities held for sale

$ 1,233



$ 953 Other current liabilities



1,436





1,530 Total current liabilities



2,669





2,483 Non-current liabilities (1)













Liabilities held for sale



1,523





1,894 Other non-current liabilities



7,008





6,821 Total non-current liabilities



8,531





8,715 Capitalization













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,370





12,083 Non-recourse debt



79





83 Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



12,449





12,166 Preferred stock and securities



224





- Noncontrolling interests



563





581 Common stockholders' equity



5,866





5,496 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



19,102





18,243 Securitization debt (2)



211





225 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 30,513



$ 29,666

















(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

















CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Nine Months Ended



9/30/21

9/30/20

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 185



$ 157

















Net cash provided by operating activities (3)



1,483





1,144 Net cash used in investing activities



(1,460)





(2,298) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



23





(1,154) Net cash provided by financing activities



28





1,555

















Total Cash Flows

$ 51



$ 401

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts(4)

$ 236



$ 558

















(3) Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.













(4) In June 2021, CMS Energy entered into an agreement for EnerBank to merge with Regions Bank. As a result, EnerBank's cash and cash equivalents are presented as assets held for sale on CMS Energy's consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.



CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 186

$ 218

$ 711

$ 597 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

3



-



8



- Tax impact

(1)



-



(2)



- Discontinued operations income

(42)



(16)



(115)



(44) Tax impact

10



4



27



10 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



4



(1)



11 Tax impact

*



(1)



*



(2) Tax reform

-



-



-



(9) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



11 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(3)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations – non-GAAP $ 156

$ 209

$ 628

$ 571

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic

289.1



285.6



288.9



284.8 Diluted

289.6



286.9



289.4



286.3

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per average common share $ 0.64

$ 0.76

$ 2.46

$ 2.10 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.01



-



0.03



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(0.01)



- Discontinued operations income

(0.14)



(0.05)



(0.39)



(0.15) Tax impact

0.03



0.01



0.09



0.03 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



0.01



(*)



0.03 Tax impact

*



(*)



*



(0.01) Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 2.18

$ 2.00

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per average common share $ 0.64

$ 0.76

$ 2.46

$ 2.09 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

0.01



-



0.03



- Tax impact

(*)



-



(0.01)



- Discontinued operations income

(0.14)



(0.05)



(0.39)



(0.15) Tax impact

0.03



0.01



0.09



0.03 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



0.01



(*)



0.03 Tax impact

*



(*)



*



(0.01) Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 2.18

$ 1.99

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense. Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20 Income Available to Common Stockholders





















Reported income from continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 156

$ 206

$ 629

$ 563 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



4



(1)



11 Tax impact

*



(1)



*



(2) Tax reform

-



-



-



(9) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



11 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(3)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations – non-GAAP $ 156

$ 209

$ 628

$ 571

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic

289.1



285.6



288.9



284.8 Diluted

289.6



286.9



289.4



286.3

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.54

$ 0.72

$ 2.18

$ 1.98 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



0.01



(*)



0.03 Tax impact

*



(*)



*



(0.01) Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 2.18

$ 2.00

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.54

$ 0.72

$ 2.18

$ 1.97 Reconciling items:





















Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

(*)



0.01



(*)



0.03 Tax impact

*



(*)



*



(0.01) Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted income from continuing operations per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.54

$ 0.73

$ 2.18

$ 1.99

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense. Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

