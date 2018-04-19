CMS Energy Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

CMS Energy

JACKSON, Mich., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 35.75 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 4, 2018.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

