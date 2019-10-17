CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 38.25 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 27, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 1, 2019.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at www.cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

