CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

CMS Energy

Aug 08, 2024, 13:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2024: $0.2625 per depositary share (NYSE: CMS PRC).

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
