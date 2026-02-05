CMS Energy Exceeds Earnings Guidance in 2025, Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $3.53 for 2025, compared to $3.33 per share for 2024. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2025 were $3.61, compared to $3.34 per share for 2024, exceeding the guidance range largely due to outperformance at NorthStar Clean Energy. CMS Energy also increased its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $2.28 for 2026, the 20th increase in as many years.

CMS Energy raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.83 to $3.90 from $3.80 to $3.87 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"CMS Energy had a successful year delivering for all stakeholders in 2025. Our accomplishments include constructive regulatory outcomes, solid cost performance at the Utility and strong results at NorthStar," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Our customers remain our top priority as the CMS Energy team works every day to improve reliability and affordability."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2025 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/25

12/31/24

12/31/25

12/31/24

























Operating revenue $ 2,233

$ 1,989

$ 8,539

$ 7,515

























Operating expenses

1,798



1,564



6,812



6,028

























Operating Income

435



425



1,727



1,487

























Other income

61



61



310



344

























Interest charges

201



180



789



708

























Income Before Income Taxes

295



306



1,248



1,123

























Income tax expense

53



51



246



176

























Net Income

242



255



1,002



947

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(47)



(10)



(69)



(56)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

289



265



1,071



1,003

























Preferred stock dividends

3



3



10



10

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 286

$ 262

$ 1,061

$ 993

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share $ 0.94

$ 0.87

$ 3.53

$ 3.33

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



In Millions



As of



12/31/25

12/31/24 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 509



$ 103 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



106





75 Other current assets



2,857





2,612 Total current assets



3,472





2,790 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



30,680





27,461 Other non-current assets



5,789





5,669 Total Assets

$ 39,941



$ 35,920

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 2,592



$ 2,261 Non-current liabilities (1)



8,740





8,345 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



18,313





15,866 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



567





518 Common stockholders' equity



8,920





8,006 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



28,024





24,614 Securitization debt (2)



585





700 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 39,941



$ 35,920

(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



In Millions



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/25

12/31/24

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 178



$ 248

















Net cash provided by operating activities



2,235





2,370 Net cash used in investing activities



(4,038)





(3,054) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,803)





(684) Net cash provided by financing activities



2,240





614

















Total Cash Flows

$ 437



$ (70)

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 615



$ 178

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/25

12/31/24

12/31/25

12/31/24

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 286

$ 262

$ 1,061

$ 993 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

-



*



-



* Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(*) Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

5



*



19



6 Tax impact

(1)



(*)



(5)



(1) State tax policy change

(*)



-



12



- Voluntary separation program

-



-



-



* Tax impact

-



-



-



(*)

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 290

$ 262

$ 1,087

$ 998

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

305.8



298.7



301.0



298.3

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.94

$ 0.87

$ 3.53

$ 3.33 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

-



*



-



* Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(*) Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.01



*



0.05



0.01 Tax impact

(*)



(*)



(0.01)



(*) State tax policy change

(*)



-



0.04



- Voluntary separation program

-



-



-



* Tax impact

-



-



-



(*)

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.95

$ 0.87

$ 3.61

$ 3.34

* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.



Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

