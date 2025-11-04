CMS Energy Prices Upsized Offering of $850 Million of 3.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy Corporation ("CMS Energy") (NYSE: CMS) announced the pricing of its offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% convertible senior notes due 2031 (the "convertible notes") in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). CMS Energy also granted to the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes. The sale of the convertible notes is expected to close on November 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.

CMS Energy expects that the net proceeds from the convertible notes will be approximately $839.3 million (or approximately $987.7 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional convertible notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by CMS Energy. CMS Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes to retire CMS Energy's 3.60% Senior Notes due 2025, which will mature on November 15, 2025, and which have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $250 million as of the date hereof, and to use the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The convertible notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of CMS Energy, and will mature on May 1, 2031, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The convertible notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.125% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on May 1, 2026.

Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding February 1, 2031, the convertible notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only under certain conditions.

On or after February 1, 2031, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, holders of the convertible notes may convert all or any portion of their convertible notes at their option at any time at the conversion rate then in effect, irrespective of these conditions. CMS Energy will settle conversions of the convertible notes by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock, $0.01 par value per share, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes being converted.

The conversion rate for the convertible notes will initially be 11.0360 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $90.61 per share of common stock). The initial conversion price of the convertible notes represents a premium of approximately 25% over the last reported sale price of CMS Energy's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on November 3, 2025. The conversion rate and the corresponding conversion price will be subject to adjustment in some events but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest.

If CMS Energy undergoes a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture that will govern the convertible notes), subject to certain conditions, holders of the convertible notes may require CMS Energy to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their convertible notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the convertible notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date (as defined in the indenture that will govern the convertible notes). In addition, if certain fundamental changes occur, CMS Energy may be required, in certain circumstances, to increase the conversion rate for any convertible notes converted in connection with such fundamental changes by a specified number of shares of its common stock.

CMS Energy may not redeem the convertible notes prior to May 7, 2029. On or after May 7, 2029, CMS Energy may redeem for cash all or any portion (subject to certain limitations on partial redemptions) of the convertible notes if the last reported sale price of CMS Energy's common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which CMS Energy provides notice of redemption. The redemption price for the convertible notes will equal the principal amount of the convertible notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The offering is being made to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Any offers of the convertible notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. None of the convertible notes or any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the convertible notes have been or are expected to be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy Company, an electric and gas utility ("Consumers"), as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

SOURCE CMS Energy