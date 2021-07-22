CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

Jul 22, 2021, 11:30 ET

JACKSON, Mich., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 43.50 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 6, 2021.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan  
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy  
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy  

SOURCE CMS Energy

Related Links

http://www.cmsenergy.com

Also from this source

CMS Energy to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results July 29...

CMS Energy Announces the Strategic Sale of EnerBank USA to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics