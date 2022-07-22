CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

JACKSON, Mich., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 46 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 5, 2022.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

