CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Apr 21, 2023, 15:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 48.75 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

