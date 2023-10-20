CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

CMS Energy

20 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 48.75 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 3, 2023.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
SOURCE CMS Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

