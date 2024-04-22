CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

Apr 22, 2024, 14:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 51.50 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

SOURCE CMS Energy

CMS Energy to Announce 2024 First Quarter Results on April 25

CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

