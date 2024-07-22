CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

Jul 22, 2024, 13:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 51.50 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 2, 2024.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

SOURCE CMS Energy

Also from this source

NorthStar Clean Energy, an Innovative Renewable Energy and Decarbonization Solutions Provider, relocates headquarters to Ann Arbor, Michigan

NorthStar Clean Energy, an Innovative Renewable Energy and Decarbonization Solutions Provider, relocates headquarters to Ann Arbor, Michigan

NorthStar Clean Energy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy and decarbonization sector, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its...
CMS Energy to Announce 2024 Second Quarter Results on July 25

CMS Energy to Announce 2024 Second Quarter Results on July 25

CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2024 second quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics