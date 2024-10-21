CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 51.50 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on Nov. 13, 2024.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

