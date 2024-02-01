CMS Energy's Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock to 51.50 Cents Per Share

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 51.50 cents per share, up from 48.75 cents per share.

Based on Tuesday's closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $57.28, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.6 percent.

The first quarter dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is payable Feb. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record Feb. 12, 2024.

Garrick Rochow, CMS Energy's president and chief executive officer, said the board's decision to increase the current dividend to $2.06 per share on an annualized basis reflects the successful execution of the company's strategy.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

