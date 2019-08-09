CMS Energy's Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 3, 2019: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit www.cmsenergy.com.

SOURCE CMS Energy

