CMS Energy's Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable July 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

SOURCE CMS Energy

Related Links

http://www.cmsenergy.com

