CMS Energy's Utility Unit, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable July 1, 2018, to shareholders of record June 4, 2018: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).