CMS Energy's Utility Unit, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

13:30 ET

JACKSON, Mich., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock. 

The following dividend is payable July 1, 2018, to shareholders of record June 4, 2018: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit www.cmsenergy.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energys-utility-unit-consumers-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-300642934.html

SOURCE CMS Energy

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 07:00 ET CMS Energy Announces First Quarter Earnings Of $0.86 Per Share;...

Apr 19, 2018, 11:00 ET CMS Energy Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend On...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CMS Energy's Utility Unit, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

News provided by

CMS Energy

13:30 ET