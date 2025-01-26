CMUH Delivers Groundbreaking One-Stop Heart Surgery for Guam, Strengthening Medical Ties

TAICHUNG, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2016, the China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) International Center has been dedicated to providing world-class healthcare to the people of Guam, delivering nearly 900 services to date. This partnership has extended beyond medical care, with CMUH's significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the hospital worked closely with Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to donate 200,000 face masks to Guam, a gesture for which Guam's government later issued a resolution of gratitude. Additionally, CMUH organized "humanitarian healthcare flights" for the people of Guam, further solidifying ties and contributing to the sister-city relationship between Taichung and Guam established in 2022. These efforts exemplify Taiwan's commitment to supporting global health, demonstrating the power of "medical diplomacy."

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, superintendent of CMUH, (third from the left) stated that since 2016 CMUH has been committed to benefiting Guam people with high-quality healthcare in Guam and nearly nine hundred person-times of service have been delivered to date.

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of CMUH, highlighted the hospital's ongoing initiatives, including regular visits to Guam and collaborations with local healthcare institutions. One recent success story underscores CMUH's innovative approach to heart care.

Transforming Heart Health: One-Stop Surgery Saves Lives

In October (2024), a young woman from Guam, Diana, sought CMUH's help after years of struggling with atrial fibrillation (AF), a condition that left her exhausted and unable to fully participate in daily activities. Despite undergoing anticoagulant treatment and monitoring with a smartwatch, Diana's episodes persisted, lasting up to 15 hours, and her condition worsened. A local physician recommended left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) to reduce stroke risks, but the procedure was unavailable locally. Desperate for a solution, Diana traveled to Taiwan in hopes of a healthier future.

Upon arrival, CMUH's pioneering one-stop heart surgery package offered a comprehensive solution: a combination of AF ablation and LAAC. This innovative procedure not only significantly reduced her risk of stroke but also spared her the need for multiple surgeries and the long-term use of anticoagulants. Diana's recovery was swift, allowing her to regain her freedom and return to a life of full activity.

Dr. Kuan-Cheng Chang, Vice Superintendent of CMUH Internal Medicine, explained that AF is a common but potentially debilitating condition caused by abnormal electrical activity in the heart, leading to irregular and rapid heartbeats. If left untreated, blood clots can form, potentially causing strokes. "Our one-stop surgery approach combines the best of both worlds: ablation and LAAC," Dr. Chang noted. "This drastically lowers stroke risk and improves the patient's quality of life."

Diana expressed her gratitude for the care she received at CMUH: "I'm so thankful for the advanced treatment and patient-centered care. CMUH gave me the freedom to enjoy life again, and I'm excited about the future."

Strengthening Ties, Expanding Opportunities

Superintendent Cho also emphasized that CMUH's efforts to streamline medical travel for Guam residents continue to be a top priority. As part of this commitment, the CMUH International Center regularly visits Guam to assess patient needs and explore further opportunities for collaboration. Recently, Ms. Ai-Chi Chou, CEO of the CMUH International Center, met with key figures including Chia-Ping Liu, Head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam, and Tina Muña Barnes, Vice Speaker of the Guam Legislature Committee, to discuss how to enhance medical travel services for Guam's residents.

CMUH remains steadfast in its mission to provide cutting-edge healthcare solutions to Guam, reflecting Taiwan's dedication to advancing global health partnerships.

