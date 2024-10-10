CMUH (Taiwan) Highlights Cell Therapy Success in Malaysia as Neurosurgical Societies from Both Nations Sign MOU to Boost Medical Collaboration

TAICHUNG, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH, Taiwan) continues to make significant strides in cell therapy, demonstrating its leadership on the global stage. Ms. Lin, a patient with malignant glioma, underwent tumor removal surgery followed by radiation therapy and dendritic cell immunotherapy. After four years of follow-up, her condition remains stable, and she maintains an excellent quality of life.

Dr. Chen Chun-Chung (right), Chief of CMUH’s Neurosurgery Department, representing the Taiwan Neurosurgical Society, signed an MOU with Prof. Dato Dr. Abdul Rahman Izaini Ghani, President of the Neurosurgical Association of Malaysia, in Kuching, Malaysia. This agreement makes a significant milestone in neurosurgical collaboration between Taiwan and Malaysia, offering Malaysian neurosurgeons streamlined access to Taiwan’s advanced medical technologies.

"Malignant gliomas are notoriously challenging to treat," said Dr. Chen Chun-Chung, Director of Neurosurgery at CMUH. "Thanks to Ms. Lin's positive attitude and the advanced cell therapy, we've achieved promising outcomes."

On September 14, three CMUH physicians were invited to speak at the Sarawak Neurosurgery Update & Neurosurgical Association of Malaysia Annual Scientific Meeting 2024 (NAM-SNU ASM 2024). Dr. Chen Chun-Chung highlighted the success of CMUH's cell therapy, while representatives from the Taiwanese and Malaysian Neurosurgical Societies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), strengthening medical exchange and collaboration between the two countries.

Taiwan's First Participation in NAM-SNU ASM: A Milestone in Taiwan-Malaysia Medical Exchange

Following the successful "Taiwan-Malaysia Neurosurgery Advanced Medical Summit 2024" in July, Taiwan made its debut participation at NAM-SNU ASM 2024. Dr. Chen Chun-Chung, alongside Dr. Brian Chiu Cheng-Di, Director of Minimally Invasive Spine Neurosurgery, and Dr. Chuang Hao-Yu, Director of the Cell Therapy Center at Tainan City An Nan Hospital, were invited to present at the conference. This marked the first time Taiwanese physicians participated in the event. The MOU signed between the Taiwan Neurosurgical Society (TNS) and the Neurosurgical Association of Malaysia (NAM) is seen as a key development in Taiwan-Malaysia neurosurgical collaboration.

Cutting-edge Neurosurgical Techniques Spark Interest from Malaysian Physicians

At CMUH physicians presented on cutting-edge neurosurgical techniques, including treatments for brain cancer, stroke, and endoscopic spine surgery. Their presentations attracted significant attention and sparked enthusiastic discussions among conference attendees.

Dr. Chen shared the success story of Ms. Lin, diagnosed with malignant glioma in 2000 after experiencing seizures. Despite the challenges of treating this aggressive brain cancer, Ms. Lin underwent surgery, radiation therapy, and dendritic cell immunotherapy, receiving ten vaccine injections. Her progress has been closely monitored for over four years, showing significant improvement. Dr. Chen highlighted those traditional treatments for malignant glioma, primarily radiation and limited targeted therapies, offer an average survival rate of just 15 months. However, at CMUH, the average survival has risen to 23 months, with Ms. Lin surpassing the four-year milestone. CMUH's cell therapy program is now advancing into CAR-T cell therapy, promising even better outcomes for cancer patients.

"We are excited to share our clinical experience in cell therapy with our Malaysian colleagues and continue to promote the exchange of medical expertise," said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Brian Chiu Cheng-Di highlighted Taiwan's extensive clinical experience in endoscopic spine surgery, which allows for minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery times. The technique is especially beneficial for spinal disc removal, spinal stenosis, and tumor surgeries, though more careful assessment is required for cases involving structural abnormalities or malignancies. Following Dr. Chiu's presentation, three Malaysian experts signed up for advanced training in Taiwan.

Dr. Chuang Hao-Yu presented on two key areas of Taiwan's neurosurgery advancements. The first focused on intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke, which has a higher incidence in Asia than in Western countries, and how Taiwan's minimally invasive surgery techniques significantly reduce mortality and neurological disabilities. The second highlighted Taiwan's progress in interventional vascular treatments, developed through collaborative efforts of six major medical societies.

Strengthening Taiwan-Malaysia Medical Cooperation

Chou Aichi, CEO of CMUH's International Center, emphasized that neurosurgery has been a focal point for Taiwan-Malaysia medical exchanges for the past three years under the Ministry of Health and Welfare's "New Southbound Medical and Health Cooperation and Industry Development" initiative. The partnership includes seminars, hospital visits, health lectures, and physician training in Taiwan.

At this year's conference, Taiwanese companies Brain Navi Biotechnology and EPED Inc. showcased Taiwan's cutting-edge medical technologies. The MOU signed between TNS and NAM strengthens opportunities for Malaysian neurosurgeons to benefit from Taiwan's advanced innovations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, further promoting medical partnerships across Southeast Asia.

