CN Energy Group. Inc. Announces Launch of PATHENBOT Robotics Solutions Platform and PATHENBOT's Official Website

LISHUI, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. ("CNEY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNEY), a Nasdaq-listed company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PATHENBOT Group Inc. ("PATHENBOT"), has launched its robotics solutions platform and its official website (www.pathenbot.com). This launch represents the next step in the development of PATHENBOT's intelligent robotics initiatives.

The North American intelligent automation market continues to see increased demand. PATHENBOT's mission is to provide customizable intelligent robotics products and related automation services to small and medium-sized industrial, logistics, and catering businesses in North America. PATHENBOT intends to integrate robotics, software, and artificial intelligence technologies to provide automation solutions as part of the Company's continued development.

Wenhua Liu, CEO of CNEY, commented: "We are pleased to announce the launch of PATHENBOT's robotics solutions platform and official website, which reflect our continued efforts to advance the Company's strategic initiatives and support our broader growth plans."

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "CNEY." With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. CNEY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

