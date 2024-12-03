CNEY Receives NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement Extension

LISHUI, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("CNEY" or the "Company") today announced that on November 26, 2024, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, while the Company has not regained compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), Nasdaq has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until May 27, 2025 (the "Second Compliance Period"), to regain compliance. Nasdaq's determination was based on (i) the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and (ii) the Company's written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the Second Compliance Period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If at any time during the Second Compliance Period, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares meets or exceeds US$1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance, and this matter will be closed.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor its compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance, including the implementation of a reverse share split, if necessary.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "CNEY." With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. CNEY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.

