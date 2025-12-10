CN Guidance & Counseling Services Celebrates Landmark Opening of New Community Crisis Center in Hicksville, NY

Community turnout and partner participation highlight strong support for Long Island's transformative 24/7/365 walk-in mental health and substance use crisis center

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Guidance & Counseling Services proudly announces the opening of its new Community Crisis Center, or CCC, which began serving the public on December 6. The facility is now providing round-the-clock mental health and substance-use crisis care to children, adults and families across Long Island.

This landmark crisis stabilization center – fully operational and open 24/7/365 for walk-ins or referrals – was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Community Open House on December 5 attended by state and local officials, healthcare leaders, residents and community partners. Hundreds of community members toured the CCC that day, reflecting overwhelming regional support for expanded behavioral health access.

"The turnout and enthusiasm from the community were extraordinary," said Jeffrey Friedman, CEO of CN Guidance. "From our partners in government and healthcare to the families and neighbors who walked through our doors, people understand how deeply needed this level of crisis care is. The Community Crisis Center is already making an impact, and we are honored to serve as a lifeline for individuals seeking immediate, compassionate support."

The ribbon-cutting featured remarks from key leaders, including representatives from the NY State Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and Nassau County officials, all recognizing the center as a transformative resource that will reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and help address the ongoing opioid epidemic and youth mental health crisis.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan said, "The CN Guidance & Counseling's Community Crisis Center will provide a safe and supportive environment where individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can receive quality care in a welcoming and healing setting with the goal of continuing their recovery journey. These Crisis Centers represent yet another way Governor Hochul's focus on mental health is providing greater access to care for all New Yorkers."

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, "Crisis stabilization centers offer people in need immediate access to help and support, any time of day or night. These programs provide a vital connection to individuals experiencing a substance use or mental health crisis, helping them access lifesaving care close to where they live without having to wait. We have seen success from this initiative across the state, and we look forward to the benefits this new facility will provide to those on Long Island."

During the Open House, attendees from across the region toured the newly constructed facility, met clinical, medical, and peer-with-lived-recovery-experience-support staff and observed the center's innovative care model, which bridges the gap between hospital emergency departments and ongoing community-based treatment."

Since officially opening to the public on December 6 at 950 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Hicksville, the Community Crisis Center has already begun providing its full suite of services, including:

Immediate walk-in access for individuals in mental health or substance use crisis

On-site mental health evaluation, screening and assessment

Outpatient detox and medication-assisted treatment

24-hour nursing support and health monitoring

Peer-led recovery support and stabilization for adults and youth (5+)

Aftercare planning

To learn more about the Community Crisis Center, please visit www.centralnassau.org/programs/community-crisis-center. To view assets from the opening, please visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uKXD23nH3Izqvq-vyjkwgq5LOaqB6Emo?usp=drive_link.

About CN Guidance

Serving children and adults with mental and emotional disorders since 1972, CN Guidance and Counseling Services (CN Guidance) delivers NY-State licensed mental health and substance use treatment services – especially to economically disadvantaged individuals and families, including many communities of color – working in partnership with county government and other community services. With deep, localized knowledge of Nassau County and Suffolk County communities, a mobile fleet, telehealth capabilities, and a NY State Integrated Outpatient Services license, CN Guidance maintains an exemplary track record of delivering outreach and high-quality behavioral healthcare to more than 20,000 individuals per year. For more information, visit https://cnguidance.org/.

