CNA Announces Santosh Bardwaj as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Santosh Bardwaj as Senior Vice President, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, effective September 14, 2020. In this role, Bardwaj will have oversight and leadership for CNA's enterprise data and analytics function, and will report to Michael Costonis, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer.

"Santosh's proven track record and strong leadership acumen, coupled with the depth of experience driving advanced analytics transformation, makes him the ideal candidate for Chief Data & Analytics Officer," Costonis said. "Under Santosh's leadership, CNA will extend and accelerate our advanced analytics and data science capabilities across the insurance value chain, leveraging cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies and partnerships."

Bardwaj joins CNA with more than 20 years of technology leadership experience modernizing and scaling data ecosystems at Fortune 250 financial services companies. Most recently, Bardwaj served as Vice President, Advanced Analytics & Cloud Data Technologies, for Discover Financial Services, and was responsible for Cloud-based data platforms, engineering, and data modernization in support of the company's 25 million customers. Prior to Discover, Bardwaj served as Senior Director, Big Data Platform & Engineering, for Capital One.

Bardwaj earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering and a master's degree in International Business Management from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

