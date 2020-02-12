CNA Appoints Daniel Franzetti as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Claim

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Daniel Franzetti as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Claim, effective April 6, 2020. In this role, Franzetti will be responsible for the company's global claim strategies and operations, and he will report to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

"Dan has a proven track record of building high performing claim teams and his accomplished leadership will be instrumental in continuing to advance the competitive advantage that the claim organization represents to our company and our distribution partners, and the high level of customer service it represents to our policyholders," Robusto said.

Franzetti joins CNA with more than 30 years of broad expertise in claims for the P&C industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Claims Officer for QBE North America. Prior to his work at QBE North America, Franzetti served in various roles for Zurich, including Chief Claims Officer for Zurich Australia Insurance Limited, Senior Vice President leading Zurich's Claims Technical Shared Services in North America, and Head of Global Claims Vendor Management for Zurich.

Franzetti earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University, a Masters of Business Administration degree from Rutgers University-Newark, and a J.D. from New York Law School.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

