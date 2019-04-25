CNA Appoints David Haas to Senior Vice President, National Accounts Casualty

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of David Haas to Senior Vice President, National Accounts Casualty. In this role, Haas will be responsible for the profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA's National Accounts Casualty business, reporting to Kevin Leidwinger, President & Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines.

"David's proven track record of performance and strong leadership as a CNA Branch Manager, as well as his prior risk management experience, made him the ideal candidate to lead National Accounts Casualty," Leidwinger said.

CNA announces the appointment of David Haas to Senior Vice President, National Accounts Casualty.

Haas joined CNA in February 2017 as the Florida Branch Manager with more than 15 years of underwriting and field management experience of insurance industry experience. Since then, Haas has successfully managed and profitably grew CNA's commercial property & casualty business for the state. Prior to joining CNA, Haas served in various roles at AIG over the course of 12 years, from underwriting to management.

Haas obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Risk Management & Insurance from Georgia State University.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Media Contact:

Lauren Soltwisch

CNA

Lauren.Soltwisch@cna.com

312-822-4199

SOURCE CNA

Related Links

https://www.cna.com

