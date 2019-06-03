CNA Enhances Multinational Capabilities with CNA ComPass™

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global businesses of all sizes are growing at an incredible pace. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, digital technologies are changing how business is done across borders and broadening participation — large multinationals attain global scale with new markets and suppliers, implementing new strategies for products, assets and the organization; small and medium-sized enterprises use digital platforms to find customers and suppliers abroad; and more than 80% of tech-based startups are "born global." To meet the ever-evolving, needs of global businesses, CNA launched CNA ComPass™, a state-of-the-art technology platform that allows CNA and its strategic network partners to write and manage local admitted placements around the world in real-time.

"In today's globalized business environment, success is increasingly sought outside a company's own borders. While domestic insurance policies typically do not have the coverage to help address overseas events, international business coverage that follows a business and employees worldwide is critical," said Kathleen Ellis, Senior Vice President, International Solutions, CNA. "With 226 business partners in 164 countries around the globe, our strategic network allows us to service multinational organizations with complex local policy requirements more efficiently through CNA ComPass™."

CNA's international business insurance solutions provides easy-to-understand coverage for a wide range of international operations and exposures, including Property, General Liability, Excess Automobile Liability, Workers' Compensation/Employers' Liability, Business Travel Accidental Death & Dismemberment (BTAD&D), Kidnap & Ransom (K&R), Management and Professional Liability (MPL), and Defense Base Act Coverage.

CNA's integrated multinational platform, coupled with experienced underwriters, allow the seamless delivery of market-leading products and capabilities to businesses of all sizes for domestic, international and global exposures.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contacts

Brandon Davis

CNA

brandon.davis@cna.com

312-822-5885

CNA Newsroom

newsroom@cna.com

312-822-5167

SOURCE CNA

Related Links

http://www.cna.com

