CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

12 Jan, 2024, 13:55 ET

HILLSDALE, Mich., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Earnings during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.5 million, a decrease of $603,000 from the $3.1 million earned during the three months ended December 31, 2022. Basic earnings per share decreased to $1.17 during the three months ended December 31, 2023, down $0.28 from $1.45 during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") reported net income of $10.6 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 13.1%, from the $12.2 million earned during the year ended December 31, 2022. Basic earnings per share decreased to $4.91 during the year ended December 31, 2023, down $0.77 from $5.68 during 2022.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) decreased to 0.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, down 27 basis points or 24.5% from 1.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The annualized return on average equity (ROE) decreased to 10.63% for the current quarter, down from 14.31%  for the fourth quarter of 2022.  ROA decreased to 0.89% from the 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2022. ROE decreased to 11.55% for 2023, down from 14.63% during the year ended December 31, 2022.  Book value per share increased to $43.91 at December 31, 2023, up $3.14, or 7.7%, from $40.77 at December 31, 2022.

Joseph R. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, stated, "Although we did not match our record year in 2022, we continue to invest in growing our brand and developing our people, while taking the long-term view of growing our franchise value. A great example of this occurred in 2023 with our investment in the Kalamazoo market as CNB is bringing that same community-oriented banking approach to Kalamazoo County that has been the basis for our operations in Hillsdale, Lenawee, Jackson, and Calhoun counties since 1934.  Furthermore, the Company results demonstrate that this model works as CNB surpassed $1.25 billion in assets in 2023 and improved our Net Interest Margin to 3.62%." 

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased year-over-year $80.7 million, or 6.9%, to $1.25 billion.
  • Net loans increased $74.5 million, or 8.5%, to $954.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $880.1 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased approximately $10.1 million, or 0.9%, to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share increased $3.14, or 7.7%, to $43.91 at December 31, 2023, up from $40.77 at December 31, 2022.
  • Total equity increased $7.5 million to $95.6 million.
  • Net income decreased $603,000, 19.3%, to $2.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and basic EPS decreased $0.28, or 19.8%, to $1.17 from $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $221,000 to $10.3 million while for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 net interest income increased $826,000 or 2.1%.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income decreased approximately $944,000 to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.  For 2023, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $13.8 million, compared to $16.4 million for 2022, a decrease of 15.6%.

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout Southern Michigan.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 Per Share and Special Annual Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in...

CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and nine months ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.