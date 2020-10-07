CNBC Disruptor and Healthcare Startup, Heal, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for Heal, a health-tech startup that offers doctor house calls and telemedicine appointments. The partnership comes at a time of great need for Americans as health is top of mind, and it becomes commonplace to remain in the home whenever possible, especially during bouts of any illness.

Founded in 2014, Heal connects users with doctors who arrive at a patient's home within a couple of hours or by appointment. The service is available for an all-inclusive flat fee, or through insurance plans from all major insurance companies, and Medicare, making it accessible to a majority of patients. In 2020, Heal was named to the CNBC Distruptor list and received $100M Series D funding from Humana.

"Now more than ever, effective news coverage is critical to inform Americans of all ages that Heal is the best, safest healthcare option for their family," said Nick Desai, CEO of Heal. "In that context, 5WPR has exceeded our best expectations and are long term strategic partners to our growth and success."

"5WPR is excited to continue to support Heal and its service during this turbulent time in health," said 5W Public Relations CEO and Founder Ronn Torossian. "We're eager to do our part in elevating the brand and bring it to the attention of consumers who can benefit to the areas it serves."

Currently, Heal house calls and video telemedicine are available through 25 major insurance plans to over 100 million Americans in CA, GA, VA, DC, NY, NJ and WA, making the company a practical healthcare choice for some of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Team accomplished tremendous 14.7% growth in clients and 28.4% growth in revenue in 2019.

5WPR's Health and Wellness practice is led by employees with over 15 years combined experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals with unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum coverage by implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 200,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, the Ellison Family, Lionel Richie, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

CONTACT: Ronn Torossian, [email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

