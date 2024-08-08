CNBC honors Sure on its list of the World’s Top Insurtech Companies.

Inaugural list recognizes the world's leading insurtech companies at the forefront of digital insurance innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been featured on CNBC's list of the World's Top Insurtech Companies . The recognition honors insurtech companies that are revolutionizing the insurance industry through digital platforms and enhancing the customer experience with faster, more seamless insurance experiences.

After introducing its World's Top Fintech Companies list last year, CNBC launched a separate list of the World's Top Insurtech Companies to showcase the enormous innovation at work across the insurance ecosystem. According to Statista , the value of gross written insurance premiums worldwide is projected to reach $9.91 trillion by 2028, representing a huge market for transformation as a decades-old industry shifts to meet the needs of digital-first consumers.

"It's a true honor to be recognized by CNBC as one of the world's top insurtech companies, and it is a testament to our leading position as the only complete technology solution to unlock the potential of digital insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "We are standing at the gate of a transformational shift for the insurance industry. A fully online network for insurance is the future of insurance sales and operations, and just as Visa and Mastercard paved the way for cashless payments via their networks, we are paving the way for insurance to be run digitally on Sure's insurance rails."

CNBC partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to compile this list from over 1,000 eligible companies from around the world. The report identifies insurtech companies spanning six different categories, including: claim and fraud management; digital brokerage and comparison platforms; digital insurers; marketing, sales, and distribution; policy administration and admintech; and underwriting and risk analysis. Sure was honored among industry leaders in the marketing, sales, and distribution category, which highlights insurtechs that provide innovative tools and infrastructure services to improve the way insurance products are distributed.

This distinction follows a wave of exciting new releases from the Sure, including Anywhere Insurance , a first-of-its-kind insurance program to launch digital insurance programs faster and at unprecedented scale. Early in 2024, Sure also unveiled Quote Assist™ to empower insurance agents with the tools to bridge the gap between digital and physical insurance purchasing experiences. Further building on Sure's momentum, the company has entered into many new enterprise partnerships with global carriers and brands and been honored with several high-profile recognitions, including the Forbes Fintech 50 list for the second consecutive year.

