CNBC Names Climate Tech Innovator Kathy Hannun a CNBC Changemaker In Inaugural List

Dandelion Energy president & founder recognized for providing equitable and affordable access to renewable energy with geothermal heat pumps

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, today announced that company president and founder Kathy Hannun is included on CNBC's inaugural Changemakers List . This prestigious recognition celebrates influential women reshaping the business landscape with innovative leadership and sustainable practices.

Emerging from Alphabet's Google X lab, Dandelion Energy has become a climate tech industry leader. Dandelion's mission is to bring geothermal heating and cooling into the mainstream, so that millions of American homeowners can benefit from this low cost, emissions-free way to heat and cool the home. Hannun has been a driving force behind Dandelion's successes in pursuit of this mission, which include converting thousands of homes to geothermal, reducing the cost of geothermal, introducing improved geothermal drilling methods to the US market, and spearheading policies at the federal and local levels that incentivize electrification.

CNBC's Changemakers list comprises women in senior leadership roles at companies meeting several criteria, including a minimum of $25 million in annual revenue in at least one of the past three years, or with an enterprise value of at least $100 million for private entities or $250 million for public companies. Selection for the final list is based on a data-driven analysis of each nominee's impact and contributions to their industry or sector from November 1, 2022, to November 1, 2023.

"Being recognized on CNBC's inaugural Changemakers List is a tremendous honor and a testament to Dandelion Energy's commitment to advancing US home heating and cooling using geothermal technology," said Kathy Hannun, President and Co-founder of Dandelion Energy. "This accolade highlights the critical role women play in leading and transforming industries towards a more sustainable future."

Hannun's recognition follows unprecedented progress for the geothermal startup. In 2023, the company launched a new business unit that partners with developers to install geothermal heat pumps in new homes. This business is poised to grow 10x in 2024, alongside continued progress in the retrofit division. This growth reflects the soaring demand for sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel heating from consumers and home builders alike.

"Kathy's inclusion in the Changemakers List is a well-deserved recognition of her visionary leadership and relentless dedication to environmental sustainability," Dan Yates, Chairman and CEO of Dandelion Energy, said. "Her work propels Dandelion Energy forward and inspires a whole industry to rethink how we approach energy consumption and production. Kathy embodies what it means to be a changemaker, and we are incredibly proud of her achievements."

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading home geothermal company. By making the transition to geothermal heating and cooling systems simple and affordable, Dandelion empowers modern homeowners to choose emissions-free heating while saving up to 70% on their heating and cooling bills. Together with the homeowners we serve, we are shifting the built environment away from fossil fuels. To learn more, visit https://dandelionenergy.com .

